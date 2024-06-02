US-made armored vehicle saves Ukrainian Soldiers on ‘road of death’

A recently released video shows a MaxxPro armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces speeding through the streets of Chasiv Yar under heavy Russian fire.

Despite multiple attacks from FPV drones, the vehicle successfully evacuated soldiers to safety.

The footage highlights the perilous conditions on this stretch of road, littered with the remains of other destroyed military vehicles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The MaxxPro, designed by Navistar Defense and Israeli company Plasan Sasa, is part of the U.S. Military’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) program.

Ex-Design Director for Plasan Nir Kahn wrote on his X account, “I’m very proud of my involvement in the design of the Navistar MaxxPro MRAP. It’s saved thousands of lives, now in Ukraine too.”

I’m very proud of my involvement in the design of the Navistar MaxxPro MRAP. It’s saved 1000s of lives, now in Ukraine too https://t.co/JZsJ7n42xT — Nir Kahn 🎗 (@Nir_Kahn) May 31, 2024

Its V-shaped hull deflects blasts from land mines and improvised explosive devices, ensuring the safety of its occupants.

The MaxxPro is built with operational readiness in mind, utilizing standardized parts for rapid repair and maintenance. The United States has sent dozens of these vehicles to Ukraine as part of a military aid package.

The MaxxPro’s ability to withstand intense attacks and continue operating highlights the vehicle’s resilience and the importance of such advanced military technology in modern warfare.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the continuous need for robust military support to ensure the safety and effectiveness of Ukrainian forces on the front lines.