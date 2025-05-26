type here...

US Army to receive next-gen shoulder-fired weapon

By Dylan Malyasov
The U.S. Army has announced that Barrett Firearms and MARS Inc. have won the xTech Soldier Lethality competition, securing the opportunity to deliver a next-generation 30mm grenade rifle system under the Precision Grenadier System (PGS) initiative.

According to the Army, the Barrett-MARS team developed, tested, and demonstrated a fully integrated weapon system within just six months—meeting the Army’s demand for a shoulder-fired, semi-automatic, magazine-fed platform capable of targeting defilade personnel and small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) with precision-guided munitions.

“For decades, Barrett has changed the battlefield with revolutionary systems like the shoulder-fired semi-automatic .50 caliber Model 82 and the MRAD MK 22,” said Bryan James, CEO of Barrett. “With our focus now on the U.S. Army’s PGS initiative, we are committed to delivering another game-changing advantage: a system with Programmable Air Bursting counter defilade and Counter-UAS capabilities designed to keep our troops safe and ensure mission success.”

The system integrates advanced fire control, custom-designed 30mm ammunition, and programmable effects. According to Barrett, the team worked in close coordination with MARS Inc., AMTEC Corporation, and Precision Targeting to develop a complete suite of munitions and targeting components. The ammunition includes programmable air-burst, proximity-fuzed, point-detonating, and close-quarters rounds, designed to provide overmatch against evolving threats on the battlefield.

“This award highlights not only our technical capabilities, but the power of partnership, agility, and a shared mission,” said Ryan Krantz, Barrett Vice President of Business Development & Sales. “We’re proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the U.S. Army to deliver the next leap forward in soldier lethality.”

The PGS program aims to equip individual soldiers with tools that enable precise engagement of complex targets—including adversaries under cover and aerial threats—in dynamic combat environments.

