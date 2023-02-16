US Army to receive more Paladin longer-range artillery systems

The U.S. Army awarded on Wednesday BAE Systems a contract modification worth nearly $466 million related to M109A7 Paladin artillery systems, which includes the purchase of additional 155mm self-propelled howitzers.

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., a business unit of BAE Systems, was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal for M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and M992A3 Carrier, Ammunition, tracked vehicles; Total Package Fielding support hardware kits, and support.

The work, which is expected to be complete on Dec. 30, 2026, will be performed in York, Pennsylvania; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Aiken, South Carolina; Elgin, Oklahoma; and Anniston, Alabama.

The M109A7 is the latest howitzer in the BAE Systems M109 family of vehicles and is the primary indirect fire support system for the Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT).

The new longer-range artillery system provides the armored brigade combat team a modernized self-propelled artillery platform that enhances the fires war fighting function’s ability to sustain and maintain the tempo of a combined arms fight.