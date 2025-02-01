US Army tests lightweight Javelin upgrade

The U.S. Army is advancing two independent but complementary upgrades to the Javelin Antitank Missile System – Medium, aimed at improving its performance, reducing weight, and addressing component obsolescence.

The upgrades, referred to as the G-model missile and the Lightweight Command Launch Unit (LW CLU), have encountered developmental delays but remain on track for future deployment.

In August 2023, the Army conducted a Follow-On Test and Evaluation (FOT&E) of the LW CLU paired with existing missiles. The Department of Defense’s Office of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) published a report in March 2024 concluding that the upgraded system is operationally effective but not yet operationally suitable due to a software fault. The issue has since been addressed in a software update that will undergo verification testing.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Meanwhile, the G-model missile has faced delays after a flight test failure in fiscal year 2022. Following re-baselining in 2023, verification of corrective actions will continue through 2025. The Army plans to initiate a qualification flight test series before moving to production.

The Javelin system consists of a disposable missile launch tube and a reusable CLU. The LW CLU incorporates modernized daylight and infrared camera technology in a more compact and lightweight design while maintaining backward compatibility with current missile inventory. The G-model missile introduces a new launch tube assembly, electronic battery unit, guidance electronics, and an improved seeker.

The Army is also developing updated training equipment, including the Basic Skills Trainer (BST) and Javelin Outdoor Trainer (JOT), to align with system improvements.

The March 2024 FOT&E report determined that the LW CLU is operationally effective, with soldiers achieving comparable or improved performance in target engagement compared to the legacy Block 1 CLU. The improved camera resolution extends the unit’s capability beyond the Javelin’s maximum effective range of 2,500 meters.

However, the system was found unsuitable due to software faults causing three system aborts during testing. The issue has since been resolved through software update 4.1, which demonstrated reliability improvements in lab and environmental tests. The software update will undergo final verification during qualification and acceptance testing in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Soldiers reported that the LW CLU’s reduced weight and enhanced imaging capabilities improved usability. However, testing in extreme cold conditions at the Cold Regions Test Center in Alaska revealed battery performance degradation for both the LW CLU and legacy systems. The Army is evaluating a long-term battery replacement strategy to enhance cold-weather operation.

Additionally, feedback on the BST and JOT training systems was positive, with troops stating that the new trainers improved combat preparedness. The JOT, though still in pre-production, successfully replicated the target engagement process.

Cyber survivability assessments remain incomplete. A Cooperative Vulnerability and Penetration Assessment (CVPA) in 2022 identified several cyber vulnerabilities. An Adversarial Cybersecurity Developmental Test (ACDT) in August 2023 assessed software improvements, but further cybersecurity testing is planned. A full adversarial assessment is scheduled for February 2025, with updates to be included in DOT&E’s fiscal year 2025 report.

The Army has outlined key recommendations:

Conduct integrated testing of LW CLU software update 4.1 with soldier operators before initial deployment. Address cybersecurity vulnerabilities identified in previous assessments and verify fixes before adversarial testing in early 2025. Update the Javelin Test and Evaluation Master Plan (TEMP) to reflect G-model missile delays and plan for combined LW CLU and G-model missile testing. Develop a long-term cold-weather battery replacement strategy to enhance system reliability.

Despite developmental hurdles, the Javelin upgrade program continues to progress toward improving the U.S. military’s anti-armor capabilities. The Army remains focused on resolving outstanding software and cybersecurity challenges while enhancing soldier usability and overall system reliability. Future testing in 2025 will determine whether the upgrades meet the requirements for full deployment.