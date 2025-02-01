US Army tests laser air defense system in combat zones

The U.S. Army has deployed four Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD) prototype vehicles overseas in a move that marks a key milestone in the service’s push for laser-based air defense capabilities.

The deployment, which began in February 2024, is intended to assess the system’s effectiveness against a range of aerial threats, including drones, fixed-wing aircraft, and incoming rocket, artillery, and mortar fire.

The DE M-SHORAD system is mounted on the Stryker Mortar Carrier Double V-Hull A1 platform and features a 50-kilowatt spectral beam combined laser, designed to provide a non-kinetic alternative to traditional missile-based defenses. The system uses lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (Li-NCA) batteries, which are recharged by onboard diesel generators, enabling continuous operation in combat scenarios.

The decision to send the prototypes into the field has caused delays in planned scientific and technical testing. The Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) had originally scheduled a series of evaluations to validate the system’s performance in a controlled environment. However, due to its deployment, these tests have been postponed.

In June 2024, the Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) conducted a three-day controlled assessment during the unit’s overseas mission. However, the limited data collected during this event is not sufficient to support a full assessment of the system’s effectiveness, lethality, suitability, and survivability, according to the Department of Defense’s Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E).

“The Army is utilizing the deployment to conduct an In-Theater Assessment (ITA) of DE M-SHORAD,” the DOT&E stated in a report. “However, the ITA is not being conducted in accordance with a structured test plan and is not being observed by ATEC or DOT&E.”

DE M-SHORAD remains a prototype effort under the RCCTO’s Other Transaction Authority, meaning it has not yet transitioned into a full acquisition program. The Army has procured four additional prototypes, which are expected to arrive in the coming months, but it is uncertain when or if the system will enter full-rate production.

The program was launched in May 2019 when the Secretary of the Army approved the Directed Energy Strategy and directed the RCCTO to develop a prototype for rapid fielding. By September 2023, the first four DE M-SHORAD vehicles were delivered to the 4-60th Short-Range Air Defense Artillery Battalion at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, establishing the Army’s first directed energy air defense platoon.

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command issued an urgent materiel release for the system in January 2024, allowing for its deployment overseas. That same month, the Air Transportability Test Loading Agency awarded C-17 transport certification for the vehicles, paving the way for their rapid deployment to operational theaters.

Although testing data remains limited, the Army continues to collect operational insights during deployment. The DOT&E report indicated that adequate testing to determine DE M-SHORAD’s full capabilities will not begin until the vehicles either return to the U.S. or additional prototypes are fielded for evaluation.

Major contractors involved in the DE M-SHORAD program include:

Kord Technologies, Inc. (Huntsville, Alabama) – a subsidiary of KBR, LLC

RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies) (Arlington, Virginia)

General Dynamics Land Systems (Warren, Michigan)

The DOT&E is required to publish an early fielding report on DE M-SHORAD’s performance in FY2025, which will provide an initial assessment of its combat capabilities. However, the report warns that without proper scientific evaluation, its effectiveness cannot yet be fully validated.

In response to these challenges, the DOT&E has recommended that the Army:

Develop a formal Test and Evaluation Strategy (TES) to assess DE M-SHORAD’s performance across all operational categories. Ensure sufficient prototype testing before committing to full-scale production. Coordinate structured evaluations with the Army Test and Evaluation Command to verify the system’s effectiveness.

As directed energy weapons continue to be a priority for future U.S. military modernization, the Army’s DE M-SHORAD program represents a major step toward integrating laser-based air defense into active service. However, without comprehensive testing and operational validation, the future of the program remains uncertain.