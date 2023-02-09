US Army orders more JLTVs from Oshkosh

Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp announced that the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal has placed a new order for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, commonly known as JLTV.

As noted by the company, the defense arm of Oshkosh Corp. has received an $84.9 million order for additional JLTVs.

“Since winning the JLTV contract in 2015, Oshkosh has been committed to providing the U.S. Military with the most capable light tactical vehicle ever built,” said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “Having recently completed production of the 19,000th JLTV, we are confident that Oshkosh remains the most efficient and reliable choice for producing JLTVs for many years to come.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This order for Oshkosh Defense JLTVs is the third in two months. The three orders have a total value of $730 million and call for more than 2,000 JLTVs for nine customers.

The JLTV can take on any terrain while still offering enough protection to take a hit from the enemy.

One of the features of the JLTV is a hydraulics system that minimizes jarring bumps in all terrains and allows Soldiers to adjust the suspension to park on a hill and level the vehicle.