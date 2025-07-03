US Army awards Oshkosh new heavy vehicle order

Oshkosh Defense LLC, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, has received new orders from the U.S. Army valued at $167 million for 225 trucks and 54 trailers under the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV) contract.

The deal underscores the company’s ongoing role in supporting the Army’s modernization efforts and its broader strategy to field next-generation combat and support systems.

The orders include Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) A4 variants and the autonomous-ready Palletized Load System (PLS) A2.

According to Oshkosh, these platforms are designed to support a range of Army customers, including the National Guard, Reserve forces, and the Program Executive Office Missiles & Space (PEO MS), which oversees the Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) system.

In a statement, Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer at Oshkosh Defense, said, “Through our valued partnership with the U.S. Army, we are proud to support the critical role of the National Guard and Reserve forces and enable the integration of next-generation defense capabilities.”

“These orders demonstrate the versatility of the FHTV fleet to fill diverse mission sets across all Army components and underscore Oshkosh’s ability to deliver scalable, mission-ready solutions,” Williams added.

The vehicles will be instrumental in advancing U.S. Army initiatives aimed at countering a variety of modern threats, including ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles. Some of the ordered trucks and trailers will be integrated into advanced air defense systems as part of the Army’s Indirect Fire Protection Capability program.

The HEMTT A4, built by Oshkosh for the U.S. military, has long been a cornerstone of tactical logistics. Featuring a 500-horsepower Caterpillar C15 engine, the HEMTT A4 is engineered to handle the harshest operational environments both on and off the battlefield. Oshkosh says the vehicle incorporates major advancements in power, maintenance, and crew safety, and has been proven effective during modern combat operations.