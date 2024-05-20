Monday, May 20, 2024
US Army awards $451M contract to upgrade M270 launchers

By Dylan Malyasov
Earlier this month, the U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $451 million contract to recapitalize additional M270 rocket launcher systems, expanding its domestic fleet of launchers and providing upgrades for global partners.

This award follows an initial agreement issued in 2019 and subsequent contracts aimed at supporting mission readiness through 2050.

“The modernization effort will add capability to the combat-proven launcher and ensure the M270-series launcher remains effective, reliable, and interoperable with NATO forces for decades to come,” said Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires for Lockheed Martin. “The procurement will bring additional precision fires capability to our global partners.”

Recapitalization includes a complete overhaul and upgrades to the systems with new engines, improved armored cabs, and the new Common Fire Control System (CFCS), which will provide compatibility with current and future MLRS Family of Munitions (MFOM). Lockheed Martin’s next-generation Extended-Range GMLRS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) can only be fired by M270A2 and HIMARS launchers.

The M270A2 is a Joint All Domain Operations (JADO) enabling, heavy-tracked mobile launcher, transportable via C-17 and C-5 aircraft. The launcher and its munitions are designed to enable soldiers to support the joint fight by engaging and defeating artillery, air defense concentrations, trucks, light armor, and personnel carriers at greater distances than previously possible.

MLRS will also be able to fire the Precision Strike Missile and Extended-Range GMLRS rockets, both currently in development.

