US and French troops conduct live-fire drills off Atlantic coast

Marines and Sailors from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 recently completed Exercise Chesapeake 2025, a joint training operation with the U.S. Navy and French armed forces as part of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF (SPMAGTF-ACM).

According to the Marine Corps, the exercise featured amphibious reconnaissance operations, ship-to-shore landings, live-fire mortar ranges, MV-22B Osprey assault support missions, and close-air support coordinated with French Gazelle helicopters. Troops also conducted machine gun and grenade launcher training, small-arms ranges, and landing craft air cushion operations.

In a statement, Col. Ben Reid, commanding officer of the 26th MEU and SPMAGTF-ACM, said, “Exercise Chesapeake was an exceptionally valuable opportunity and a clear demonstration of the strength of our Corps’ relationships with joint and allied forces.”

The event involved joint operations aboard U.S. Navy ships including USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), supported by Amphibious Squadron 4, Naval Beach Group TWO, Beachmaster Unit TWO, and Assault Craft Unit FOUR. Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 also participated.

French forces contributed the Mistral-class assault ship FS Mistral and the frigate FS Surcouf, part of the Jeanne d’Arc Task Group. Additional French elements included Gazelle and Cougar helicopters, a Dauphin maritime patrol helicopter, an S100 Camcopter UAV, and troops from the 6th Light Armored Brigade. Over 640 sailors, 150 midshipmen, and 150 French soldiers were involved.

Capt. Ryan Vanderah, assistant air officer for the SPMAGTF-ACM, said, “Working with the French every day aboard their ship was an awesome experience and provided a ton of useful insight into how some of our allied forces operate.” He emphasized seamless coordination with the French air department throughout the training.

As noted by the Marine Corps, exercises like Chesapeake 2025 enhance combined readiness and reinforce commitments to NATO interoperability and rapid response capability.