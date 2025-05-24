US, allies conduct urban warfare exercise in Poland

Approximately 300 soldiers from the United States, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Sweden, and the Czech Republic took part in NATO Exercise Brave Boar, held May 17–19, 2025.

The joint training event was hosted by Poland’s 16th Mechanized Division and focused on urban combat operations and multinational coordination.

The exercise took place at a simulated urban training site and tested a full range of combat skills, including air-supported suppressive fire, air insertion, medical evacuation, rapid land deployment, and close-quarters battle. Each nation contributed a specific capability, integrating across units to simulate combat in a dense, contested environment.

“This is all about forming a team,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Branch, commander of NATO Multinational Battle Group Poland. “We have multiple organizations all coming together, each bringing something to the table, but in the end, we have the same objective.”

U.S. participation included troops from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, supporting Task Force Iron. These forces conducted a rapid assault using Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and Polish MRAPs, seizing and clearing two structures occupied by simulated enemy forces.

As the exercise began, an F-16 Flying Falcon provided simulated air support overhead, followed by unmanned drones deployed for reconnaissance. Gunfire and controlled explosions filled the training compound, reinforcing the realism of the scenario. “We always treat exercises like this as if they were happening,” said Sgt. Ryan Schurman, whose fire team led the initial entry.

Polish Master Corporal Robert Ryzco, a reconnaissance section leader embedded with U.S. forces, highlighted the value of tactical knowledge exchange. “I love seeing how our way of room clearing compares to the Americans’ method,” he said. “Every nation has learned something from one another during the event.”

Brave Boar is part of a broader NATO effort to improve readiness, interoperability, and battlefield cohesion.