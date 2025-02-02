US Air Force awards $16.8M contract for AWACS support

Plexsys Interface Products Inc., based in Camas, Washington, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract valued at $16,8 million for the E-3G Airborne Warning and Control System.

In a Jan. 31 contract announcement, the U.S. Department of Defense said the contract provides for the operation and maintenance, active diminishing manufacturing sources management, hardware and software updates to the field systems, distributed mission operations network mission package updates, and hardware and software support to the 558th Software Engineering Squadron.

Work under the contract will be performed in Camas, Washington, and is expected to be completed by January 31, 2029. The acquisition was made on a sole source basis, and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of the award.

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity for this effort under contract number FA2371-25-C-B001. The contract is structured to address current operational needs while providing the necessary support and updates to maintain the capability of the E-3G Airborne Warning and Control System.

The E-3G AWACS serves as a cornerstone of the U.S. Air Force’s airborne surveillance and command and control capabilities. Equipped with a powerful radar system, the aircraft provides real-time battlefield awareness, airspace management, and early warning for both airborne and ground-based threats. The system plays a critical role in U.S. and allied air operations, supporting missions ranging from air superiority to homeland defense.

This contract represents a focused effort to support the Air Force’s ongoing operations and maintenance requirements, ensuring that the system continues to meet mission needs in an evolving defense environment.