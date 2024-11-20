Upgraded M270A2 MLRS debuts in NATO drills

U.S. soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment conducted live-fire exercises using the upgraded M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) during the Dynamic Front 25 military drills at the Ravajarvi Training Area on November 17, 2024.

This demonstration took place as part of a larger NATO exercise spanning Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, showcasing the alliance’s ability to synchronize fire missions and exchange targeting data across vast distances, from the Arctic to the Black Sea.

The Dynamic Front exercise, which runs from November 4-24, aims to enhance NATO interoperability and capability to share crucial operational information effectively among allied forces. The event has brought together artillery units from across the NATO spectrum, emphasizing the strategic importance of cooperation to support mutual defense in multiple challenging environments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The upgraded M270A2 MLRS used during the exercises is a key component of the U.S. Army’s Joint All Domain Operations (JADO) approach, providing enhanced capabilities on the modern battlefield. The system is a heavy-tracked, mobile launcher that can be transported by C-17 and C-5 aircraft, offering increased operational flexibility. Designed for high mobility and rapid engagement, the M270A2’s advanced systems allow it to support the joint fight by targeting and neutralizing artillery, air defense sites, light armor, and troop formations from a greater distance than previous versions.

The M270A2 incorporates several important upgrades, including a Common Fire Control System (CFCS) shared with HIMARS, a new engine, an improved transmission, a modernized launch module, and enhanced armored cabs to provide better protection for the crew against small arms fire and mine blasts. These modifications allow the system to use the latest Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (ER-GMLRS) munitions, with an effective range of up to 150 kilometers. According to the U.S. Army, these enhancements began rolling out in 2022 and represent a significant step forward in the capabilities of the long-serving MLRS platform.

The MLRS system has been in operation with the U.S. Army since 1983, and these new upgrades aim to ensure its continued relevance on the modern battlefield.