Unexploded Indian drone missile found in Pakistan

An unexploded Indian drone-launched missile was found in Pakistan’s Shakargarh region, near the border with Indian-administered Kashmir.

The munition, identified as a UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM), failed to detonate after being launched.

According to open-source visuals and local sources, the missile was dropped from an Indian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) but did not hit its target nor explode upon impact. The munition, manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and developed in collaboration with India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), appears to have suffered from a technical malfunction.

The ULPGM is India’s first indigenously developed air-launched missile intended for deployment on UAVs such as the TAPAS BH and Archer NG platforms.

Weighing between 5 and 8.5 kilograms and carrying a 2-kilogram warhead, the weapon is designed for anti-personnel, anti-bunker, and anti-armor roles. Its range spans from 2 to 6 kilometers and is supported by an IIR seeker, kinetic strike capability, and a jet vane maneuvering system.

The missile, reportedly one of the newer variants of the ULPGM class, provides low-cost standoff capabilities for UAVs, enabling strike missions without placing pilots at risk. Future versions are said to include a 10-kilogram warhead model and another designed to disperse submunitions, similar to a cluster bomb.