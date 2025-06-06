UK’s Artemis launcher arrives in U.S. for testing

The United Kingdom’s first modernized M270A2 multiple launch rocket system, designated UK001 “Artemis,” has been delivered to the United States for new equipment training and live fire qualification.

Greg Sherwood, Senior Operations Manager at Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), shared images of the upgraded launcher and stated, “Introducing Launcher UK001, call sign ARTEMIS after the goddess of the hunt. Artemis is seen below with the UK vehicle lighting system fitted and the Union Jack displayed front and back.”

Sherwood added that Artemis will remain in the U.S. to support training and qualification firings before sailing to the UK later this year.

The M270A2 represents the most extensive upgrade to the British Army’s rocket artillery in decades. Among its improvements, the vehicle now includes a new 600-horsepower engine and overhauled transmission, increasing reliability and mobility. The launcher also incorporates the Improved Armored Cab, designed to enhance crew protection against ballistic and explosive threats.

At the heart of the upgrade is the Common Fire Control System—a modern digital suite that ensures compatibility with current and next-generation long-range precision munitions. This system is intended to keep the M270 platform viable through the 2050s.

The M270A2’s firepower has also expanded. It can launch standard Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets with ranges up to 90 kilometers, as well as the Extended-Range GMLRS reaching 150 kilometers. The launcher is also compatible with the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which can engage targets at distances up to 300 kilometers.

Looking forward, the platform is prepared to field the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), the Army’s next-generation long-range munition. The PrSM will initially offer a range of 499 kilometers, with future variants expected to exceed that limit, offering deep-strike capabilities against high-value targets.

Although the launcher is currently equipped with standard tracks, observers noted the likely transition to Composite Rubber Tracks once Artemis arrives in the UK.

In a statement celebrating the milestone, Sherwood concluded, “Congratulations to everyone involved in this milestone.”