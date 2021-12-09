Ukrspecsystems pitching its new camera system to equip surveillance aircraft

Ukrspecsystems, the leading Ukrainian provider for VTOL fixed-wing drones and ground equipment for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), has released its new EO/IR/LRF camera system USG-400.
The company says the USG-400 is a high-performance camera system with long-range zoom, gyro, digital stabilization, target tracking, and GPS navigation.
“Everything you may look for in modern gimbals,” the company said on social media.
As noted by the company, it is ideal for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) and for helicopters, autogyros, small manned aviation platforms. Designed to be used for a variety of applications like search and rescue, firefighting/wildfires monitoring, border control, different tactical tasks, and a spectrum of civil applications.
“During the developing process, one of our main tasks was to find a balance between price and quality, which we successfully achieved,” also added the company.