Ukrainian startup unveils new family of armed drones

Ukraine-based startup UADCOM developed a low-cost, light family of armed drones designed for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the export market.

The new weaponized unmanned aerial system is called the SKYFIST.

As noted by the company, the new UAV system can be armed with 75mm high explosive unguided bombs.

The aerial vehicle has the ability to use expensive components in the most optimal way comparing to kamikaze drones. In bomb carrier configuration, the new drone significantly reduces the cost of missions execution, increases efficiency and the number of completed tasks.

The SKYFIST has a combat range of 45 km with a 2 kg weapon payload.