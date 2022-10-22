Ukrainian Soldiers blow up Russian heavy rocket launcher

Ukrainian Soldiers have blown up the Russian 220mm heavy rocket launcher during its southern offensive.

The footage, released by the Ukrainian military, shows burned hull of the Russian BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system and 9T452 captured transport and loading vehicle in the Kherson region.

The BM-27 Uragan is a 220mm heavy rocket launcher designed and manufactured by the Russian defense industry.

The Uragan is designed to engage any type of group targets, soft-skinned and armored vehicles, and military and industrial defense facilities.

The system can be used in conditions of enemy’s application of the nuclear, chemical, or bacteriological weapon at any time, during night and day in various climatic conditions at air temperatures from -40° to +50°.

#Ukraine: A Russian BM-27 Uragan 220mm multiple rocket launcher was destroyed and its 9T452 transporter-loader was captured by the Ukrainian army in #Kherson Oblast. pic.twitter.com/KAdU5X9Ze2 — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 21, 2022

* This footage has not yet been verified and the location of these attacks is unconfirmed.