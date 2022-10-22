Saturday, October 22, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian Soldiers blow up Russian heavy rocket launcher

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Soldiers have blown up the Russian 220mm heavy rocket launcher during its southern offensive.

The footage, released by the Ukrainian military, shows burned hull of the Russian BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system and 9T452 captured transport and loading vehicle in the Kherson region.

The BM-27 Uragan is a 220mm heavy rocket launcher designed and manufactured by the Russian defense industry.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Uragan is designed to engage any type of group targets, soft-skinned and armored vehicles, and military and industrial defense facilities.

The system can be used in conditions of enemy’s application of the nuclear, chemical, or bacteriological weapon at any time, during night and day in various climatic conditions at air temperatures from -40° to +50°.

* This footage has not yet been verified and the location of these attacks is unconfirmed.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine