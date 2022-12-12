Monday, December 12, 2022
Ukrainian military receives batch of new LAVR armored vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian Army reportedly received an undisclosed number of LAVR armored vehicles.

“Ukraine Weapons Tracker and Observer” OSINT group has released footage showing several new armored vehicles in the abandoned city of Pripyat in northern Ukraine, near Ukraine–Belarus border.

The LAVR is an internal security vehicle built on the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series OEM chassis.

The vehicle can carry a total of 8 people including the driver and commander, there are four seats at the front and four at the rear.

As noted by the open sources, the LAVR vehicle is suited for SWAT, Border Patrol, law enforcement agencies and military operations and is designed for Military operations in challenging combat zones.

