Ukrainian drones decimate large Russian convoy

In a recent operation, Ukrainian forces used FPV drones to destroy a large Russian convoy in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, near the Ukrainian border.

A video shared on social media by journalist Illia Ponomarenko shows the successful attack, initially identifying the target with a reconnaissance drone before launching suicide drones.

The operation, conducted by the 53rd Mechanized Brigade and the “Malibu” and “Wings to Hell” units of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade, targeted vehicles at the head and tail of the convoy, effectively trapping and eliminating the entire column.

The attack, which resulted in the destruction of approximately ten military trucks, highlights the effectiveness of drone warfare in modern conflicts.

Russia’s Kursk Oblast, a location just kilometers away from the Ukrainian border. A large Russian column devastated on the move. Simply textbook stuff to be studied in academies. pic.twitter.com/feYXani3oO — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 3, 2024

The operation took place on June 1, but the video footage was released two days later.

The bold maneuver by Russian forces, concentrating military vehicles so close to the border, was likely based on the assumption that Western countries would prohibit strikes on Russian territory. This overconfidence proved costly as Ukrainian forces demonstrated their capability to strike back effectively using Ukrainian-made suicide drones.