Ukrainian defense minister predicts first NASAMS delivery in October

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday that Ukraine will receive National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) this October.

“Ukraine will receive NASAMS air defense systems, which will help strengthen air defense this month,” Reznikov said on round-the-clock information marathon.

Reznikov noted that Ukrainian servicemen are learning to work with them.

According to some reports, like one from Reuters, the United States has approved sending Ukraine a total of eight NASAMS so far, with two expected to be delivered soon and six more sent over a longer time frame.

NASAMS is a medium air defense missile system designed and manufactured by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace teamed up with Raytheon. It provides air defenders with a tailorable, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle and emerging cruise missile threats.

A standard NASAMS unit has a modular design comprising a command post the FDC, an active 3D radar Raytheon AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel, a passive electro-optical and infrared sensor and a number of missile canister launchers with AMRAAM missiles. Normally, a number of NASAMS fire units are netted together in a uniquely designed ”hard-realtime” communication network to ensure minimum latency over large distances for maximum system performance utilizing the unique capabilities of the AMRAAM missile.

