Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian air defense system with precision strike

Ukrainian artillery strike reportedly takes out the Russian Buk surface-to-air missile system.
The Clash Report says the Russian Buk-M2 air defense system was destroyed by the Ukrainian 44th Artillery Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The launcher suddenly explodes following precision artillery strikes by Ukrainian forces.
Some sources said that could be the latest version of the Soviet-era Buk system – the modern 9K37M3 Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system.
The Buk is a self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system. It is designed to counter cruise missiles, smart bombs, fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Russian Buk-M2 air defence system destroyed by Ukrainian 44th Artillery Brigade in Zaporizhzhia. pic.twitter.com/e1oktPA88N
— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 11, 2023
The missile system can execute missions independently and as part of an air-defense unit controlled by the automated control system (ACS) of the anti-aircraft missile brigade. Guidance is provided by terminal semi-active radar homing guidance system, which consists of inertial mid-course and course correction radio data link.