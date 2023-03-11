Saturday, March 11, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian air defense system with precision strike

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian artillery strike reportedly takes out the Russian Buk surface-to-air missile system.

The Clash Report says the Russian Buk-M2 air defense system was destroyed by the Ukrainian 44th Artillery Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The launcher suddenly explodes following precision artillery strikes by Ukrainian forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Some sources said that could be the latest version of the Soviet-era Buk system – the modern 9K37M3 Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system.

The Buk is a self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system. It is designed to counter cruise missiles, smart bombs, fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The missile system can execute missions independently and as part of an air-defense unit controlled by the automated control system (ACS) of the anti-aircraft missile brigade. Guidance is provided by terminal semi-active radar homing guidance system, which consists of inertial mid-course and course correction radio data link.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is executive editor of Defence Blog. He is journalist, accredited defense adviser and consultant. READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine