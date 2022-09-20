Ukrainian Army to receive 50 Dingo armored vehicles from Germany

German Armed Forces on Monday confirmed that they would be supplying at least two more Mars II rocket launchers and 50 Dingo 2 armored vehicles to the Ukrainian armed forces.

“Two more Mars II rocket launchers and 50 Dingoes will be delivered to Ukraine,” the German Defense Ministry said in a Twitter post.

According to a tweet from German MoD, training projects in Germany will be added from the end of September.

Dingo-2 is an armored vehicle manufactured by Germany-based Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW). It is specially designed and proven to withstand the detonation of anti-tank mines. Fragment protection is ensured through the double hull, and a belly pan inside the vehicle reduces pressure waves as well as deformations in the event of anti-personnel or anti-tank mine detonation.

Dingo 2 features a Mercedes-Benz Unimog 5000 chassis, which is produced by Daimler AG (formerly DaimlerChrysler).

The vehicle offers integral collective NBC protection, air-conditioning and GPS navigation. Other integral systems available include rear-view camera, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and radio and internal communications systems.