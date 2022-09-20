Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Ukrainian Army to receive 50 Dingo armored vehicles from Germany

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by LKdoBY/Englmann

German Armed Forces on Monday confirmed that they would be supplying at least two more Mars II rocket launchers and 50 Dingo 2 armored vehicles to the Ukrainian armed forces.

“Two more Mars II rocket launchers and 50 Dingoes will be delivered to Ukraine,” the German Defense Ministry said in a Twitter post.

According to a tweet from German MoD, training projects in Germany will be added from the end of September.

Dingo-2 is an armored vehicle manufactured by Germany-based Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW). It is specially designed and proven to withstand the detonation of anti-tank mines. Fragment protection is ensured through the double hull, and a belly pan inside the vehicle reduces pressure waves as well as deformations in the event of anti-personnel or anti-tank mine detonation.

Dingo 2 features a Mercedes-Benz Unimog 5000 chassis, which is produced by Daimler AG (formerly DaimlerChrysler).

The vehicle offers integral collective NBC protection, air-conditioning and GPS navigation. Other integral systems available include rear-view camera, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and radio and internal communications systems.

