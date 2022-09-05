Monday, September 5, 2022
Ukrainian Army captures Russian airborne combat vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian troops have been making significant gains in recent weeks during an offensive to retake the Russian-held south.

Videos released on Sunday showed Russian light airborne combat vehicles and other military vehicles captured by Ukrainian armed forces on the outskirts of Kherson after fighting against Russian servicemen.

The Militarnyi has reported that Russians have lost several BMD-2 airborne infantry fighting vehicles and one BTR-D light-tracked armored vehicle in Kherson Region.

Ukraine claims to have broken through Russian defenses in the Kherson counter-offensive and pushed Russian troops. Intense battles are currently raging between Ukrainian and Russian forces across almost all of the southern region, according to the Ukrainian presidency.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his people in his nightly video address on Monday that one “won’t hear specifics from any truly responsible person” about Kyiv’s intentions, “because this is war.”

Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces would chase Russia’s forces “to the border.”

