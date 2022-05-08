Ukrainian Air Force destroys Russian ammo store at Snake Island

Ukraine’s military released drone footage on May 8 showing what it said were attacks on Russian ammunition depots at Russia’s occupied Zmiinyi Island, or Snake Island, in the western Black Sea.

Aerial footage shows buildings exploding in a huge ball of smoke after being targeted by two Ukrainian fighter jets.

The footage was filmed by a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone.

A Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 drone captured two Su-27s (some expert says Su-24M) flying low over the island from the south, before dropping multiple bombs and infrared countermeasure flares, TheDrive.com reported.

#Ukraine: The Ukrainian Air force is still alive- seen here are two Ukrainian Su-27 striking Russian facilities on the famous Snake Island in the Black Sea, in remarkable footage filmed by a TB-2 drone. As we can observe, there is serious damage. pic.twitter.com/ogN3gOU8uJ — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 7, 2022

According to Forbes, the raid marks a significant escalation of Ukraine’s air campaign targeting the Russian garrison on the island in the western Black Sea, 80 miles south of Ukraine’s strategic port Odesa.

The Island also became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a radio exchange went viral at the start of the war, in which Ukrainian soldiers used an expletive in rebuffing a demand by the Russian warship Moskva to surrender.

The Moskva sank in the Black Sea in mid-April following the warship being hit with two Neptun missiles.