Sunday, May 8, 2022
Ukrainian Air Force destroys Russian ammo store at Snake Island

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukraine’s military released drone footage on May 8 showing what it said were attacks on Russian ammunition depots at Russia’s occupied Zmiinyi Island, or Snake Island, in the western Black Sea.

Aerial footage shows buildings exploding in a huge ball of smoke after being targeted by two Ukrainian fighter jets.

The footage was filmed by a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone.

A Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 drone captured two Su-27s (some expert says Su-24M) flying low over the island from the south, before dropping multiple bombs and infrared countermeasure flares, TheDrive.com reported.

According to Forbes, the raid marks a significant escalation of Ukraine’s air campaign targeting the Russian garrison on the island in the western Black Sea, 80 miles south of Ukraine’s strategic port Odesa.

The Island also became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a radio exchange went viral at the start of the war, in which Ukrainian soldiers used an expletive in rebuffing a demand by the Russian warship Moskva to surrender.

The Moskva sank in the Black Sea in mid-April following the warship being hit with two Neptun missiles.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

