Ukraine receives modern self-propelled howitzers from France

Ukrainian Armed Forces have received French self-propelled howitzers to continue striking Russian vehicles, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

In a release late Tuesday, Zaluzhnyi said the Ukrainian Army fired a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

Ukrainian gunners quickly mastered the new self-propelled artillery system, actually in 2-3 hours, according to Zaluzhnyi.

“Sincere thanks to the partners for their assistance! It serves to bring our Victory closer,” said Zaluzhnyi.

The Ouest-France newspaper in France was the first to report the transfer of the CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. It has since been reported that the Ukrainian military could receive 12 CAESARs in total.

The Caesar is a modern truck-mounted artillery system developed by Nexter Systems. It is equipped with all the systems needed for independent operation, a cabin to protect the six-man gun crew against shell fragments and small arms fire, an initial ammunition supply of 16 complete rounds, and instrumentation for navigation, aiming, ballistic calculations and command aids.

The system was specifically designed to meet the fire support requirements of rapid deployment forces.