Ukraine forms volunteer air defense units

Ukrainian authorities are establishing volunteer formations equipped with civilian aircraft and helicopters to strengthen the country’s defenses against Russian attack drones, officials confirmed.

The air defense groups, organized within the framework of territorial community volunteer formations (DFTG), are set to become a new element of Ukraine’s airspace protection strategy.

Sergiy Yakubenko, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of State Aviation of Ukraine, said in a recent interview that two categories of aviation personnel are eligible to join these groups, subject to medical clearance and professional qualifications.

“Two categories of aviation personnel may be involved in the groups,” Yakubenko explained. “Those applying for piloted aviation roles must have an appropriate health clearance and specialized training in piloting and maintaining aircraft.”

Yakubenko noted that pilots participating in these air defense groups will receive combat duty compensation.

“Pilots in DFTG air defense groups will receive rewards as combat participants in the amount of 100,000 UAH ($2,400), proportional to the number of combat shifts per month,” he said.

According to Yakubenko, these formations will operate under strict coordination with the Ukrainian Air Force to prevent friendly fire incidents.

“All decisions on the use of air defense system elements are made by the Commander of the Air Force,” he stated. “Light aviation or drone crews will operate as part of the air defense system, performing tasks under control.”

He emphasized that there will be no unauthorized flights, as interaction between DFTG group leaders and the Air Force will be tightly organized. “Without such coordination, access to combat duty in the air defense system is impossible,” Yakubenko said.

Pilots will undergo training according to Air Force standards and programs to prepare for their integration into the broader air defense network. After completing training, authorization for combat duty will be issued by DFTG air defense group leaders and verified by Air Force officials, Yakubenko added.

In recent weeks, during Russian drone attacks, light Yak-52 aircraft were used in Ukraine’s north and south to intercept incoming Shahed drones. Residents of the capital reported seeing these small planes patrolling the skies as part of air defense efforts.