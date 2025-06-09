Ukraine finds NVIDIA, Sony parts in Russian AI-powered drone

Ukrainian military intelligence has revealed that Russia’s new V2U kamikaze drone, which features artificial intelligence-based targeting, is heavily reliant on foreign components, primarily of Chinese origin.

According to a report published by Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), the V2U drone is equipped with a Chinese-built Leetop A203 microcomputer running on an NVIDIA Jetson Orin processor.

The drone, used by Russian forces near Sumy, reportedly employs autonomous targeting capabilities, identifying and selecting targets using image recognition software supported by onboard computing systems.

GUR’s statement noted that “despite Russian labeling, the vast majority of internal components in the V2U are sourced from China.”

This includes the engine, servos, GPS module, power supply, and optical components. In addition, Japanese and Irish elements were identified, such as a Sony imaging sensor and a relay from Ireland’s Te Connectivity.

The core computing unit, NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin, is of American origin.

The intelligence service added that the drone uses a single GPS module. Instead, the V2U likely utilizes computer vision, comparing camera feeds with preloaded terrain imagery. This shift is attributed to the increasing effectiveness of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

The drone can also be operated via FPV mode using LTE communication. Investigators found it equipped with a Microdrive Tandem-4GS-OEM-11 modem-router operating with a SIM card from a Ukrainian telecom provider. While marked as Russian, the router’s internal components are also of Chinese manufacture.

Ukraine’s GUR highlighted that the V2U’s construction showcases Moscow’s dependence on imported civilian technologies to maintain combat capabilities. The agency also disclosed the identities of two Russian and two Chinese firms involved in the production and assembly of this drone.

The V2U is one of several systems deployed by Russia to overcome battlefield challenges and technological shortfalls.

This is not the first time Ukrainian intelligence has exposed foreign-sourced components in Russian weaponry. Previous disclosures included details on the Russian S8000 “Bandero” cruise missile and its mixed international sourcing. The GUR’s War&Sanctions platform continues to publish technical breakdowns of recovered enemy equipment.

In a statement, GUR warned that “technological interdependence with foreign suppliers enables the Russian military to bypass sanctions and continue aggressive actions despite internal limitations.”

The V2U drone’s documented use of commercial electronics from China, Japan, Ireland, and the United States reinforces growing concerns in Kyiv and among NATO allies regarding dual-use technology leakage into Russia’s defense industry.