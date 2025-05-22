Ukraine clears Varta 2 for mass production

Ukrainian defense manufacturer Ukrainian Armor, a member of the NAUDI defense industry association, has officially announced the completion of all state trials and the codification process for its Varta 2 armored vehicle.

The move paves the way for serial production and fielding to units within Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

In a statement, Ukrainian Armor CEO Vladyslav Belbas said the vehicle has attracted strong interest from frontline units since its first public unveiling. “From the beginning of the prototype’s presentation to today, we have received numerous inquiries from military personnel regarding the Varta 2, which indicates a high demand for this class of armored vehicles on the front,” Belbas stated.

The Varta 2, classified as a specialized armored vehicle, has been developed to meet the mobility, protection, and fire support needs of troops operating in high-risk environments. According to Belbas, the platform combines speed and maneuverability with a high level of armor protection. Its payload capacity allows for integration of turreted weapon stations or remote-controlled combat modules, making it suitable for both infantry support and counter-armor missions.

As noted by the company, the codification process has been completed not only for the base model but also for its combat-configured variants. These include versions equipped with a turret or full weapon module, offering flexibility for different operational requirements.

With serial production now authorized, Varta 2 vehicles are expected to enter service with combat units in the near future.

Belbas emphasized that the platform’s modular architecture allows it to be tailored to the specific needs of front-line units, adding, “The load-bearing capacity that enables the integration of a combat module gives Varta 2 unprecedented firepower for its class.”

The vehicle’s development aligns with broader initiatives to strengthen Ukraine’s defense industrial base, ensuring that frontline units have access to adaptable, combat-ready systems manufactured within the country.