Ukraine captures almost 1000 Russian armored vehicles

Over the past month, Ukraine has desperately defended itself from Russia’s military incursion and was able to capture almost 1000 Russian armored vehicles.

Forty days into its invasion of Ukraine, the scale of Russian military blunders is becoming clear.

As of Monday morning, Ukraine has captured 168 main battle tanks, 263 armoured fighting vehicles, 73 armoured personnel carriers, 89 artillery systems, 18 air defense systems, 210 military trucks and 92 other vehicles, according to the team of researchers at the Oryx blog, which only lists equipment losses for which photo or video evidence is available.

Ukrainian Army also captured rare Russian combat vehicles, including 2S34 Hosta artillery systems, a T-80UM2 tank that was outfitted with an active protection system, newest Ural-63704-0011 Tornado-U heavy military trucks, military snow carriers, Pantsir-S1 mobile anti-air defense systems and even mobile counter-battery radar.

Western defense officials have estimated Russian casualties at between 7,000 and 15,000. Wounded who cannot rapidly return to duty generally number about twice the number of dead.

Russia’s unprovoked and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, while more than 3.7 million refugees have left the country. An additional estimated 6.5 million Ukrainians have also been displaced within Ukraine, and several of the nation’s cities have taken massive damage.