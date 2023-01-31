Ukraine awards contract to German company for hundred drones

The Germany-based Quantum-Systems company has announced that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has placed a second batch order of Vector systems, following an earlier order of 33 UAS of the same model in August 2022.

As noted by the company, Ukraine ordered additional 105 surveillance drones.

“Since then, the system was able to demonstrate it delivers unprecedented performance under the most challenging conditions,” the news release says. “Vector has been extensively used and intensively tested on the Ukrainian battlefield, where it has proven to be an asset for military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. Its robust and rugged design makes it well-suited for operation in harsh environments and extreme weather conditions.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Quantum-Systems says the direct and immediate feedback received from the operators in the Ukrainian battlefield, as well as Quantum-Systems’ commitment to enhancing security capabilities through technological advancements, accelerated development processes. New findings have been directly incorporated into the advanced technology of Vector. A fact that may have been decisive for the MOD’s decision.

Quantum-Systems also announces the opening of a Training and Support Facility in Ukraine to further support the Ukrainian forces. This facility will train operators on the use and maintenance of the Vector system and will be the local hub for procuring spare parts and repair services.