Ukraine awards contract to German company for hundred drones

The Germany-based Quantum-Systems company has announced that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has placed a second batch order of Vector systems, following an earlier order of 33 UAS of the same model in August 2022.
As noted by the company, Ukraine ordered additional 105 surveillance drones.
“Since then, the system was able to demonstrate it delivers unprecedented performance under the most challenging conditions,” the news release says. “Vector has been extensively used and intensively tested on the Ukrainian battlefield, where it has proven to be an asset for military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. Its robust and rugged design makes it well-suited for operation in harsh environments and extreme weather conditions.”
Quantum-Systems says the direct and immediate feedback received from the operators in the Ukrainian battlefield, as well as Quantum-Systems’ commitment to enhancing security capabilities through technological advancements, accelerated development processes. New findings have been directly incorporated into the advanced technology of Vector. A fact that may have been decisive for the MOD’s decision.
Quantum-Systems also announces the opening of a Training and Support Facility in Ukraine to further support the Ukrainian forces. This facility will train operators on the use and maintenance of the Vector system and will be the local hub for procuring spare parts and repair services.
“We are honored to be able to help Ukraine with the defense of their country and we are committed to continuing to provide the highest quality systems to their forces. Our belief in democratic values and the challenges faced by the Ukrainian soldiers daily, only motivate us even more so and speed up our development processes. Being able to further equip Vector with combat-proven features and capabilities in a short period of time is crucial for us as a manufacturer and the operators of our systems, from which all of our Vector customers will profit.” said Co-founder and CEO, Quantum-Systems GmbH,
Vector integrates dual Electro-Optical (EO) and Infra-Red (IR) gimbaled sensors, enabling missions both day and night. It streams in real-time live video to multiple Ground Control Stations via Mesh IP encrypted data links and is equipped with advanced AI capabilities onboard. The data assessment and image processing of Vector™ is supported by automatic detection, identification, and tracking algorithms, which provide on-the-ground tactical units with mission-critical data.
With a single flight time of 120 minutes, Vector is suited for applications such as ISR for enhanced live situational awareness, area mapping, battle damage assessment, Search & Rescue (SAR), and convoy and VIP protection.