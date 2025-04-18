Ukraine approves UNEX’s robotic vehicle for battlefield use

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has officially codified and cleared the domestically developed UNEX UGV, an amphibious unmanned ground vehicle, for operational deployment within the country’s Defense Forces, according to a report from Militarnyi citing the Ministry.

The UNEX UGV is a remote-controlled, armored wheeled platform designed to operate in challenging environments, including water, swamps, marshes, sand, and ice.

The Ministry says its specialized chassis allows it to maneuver where other vehicles cannot.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Weight distribution and oversized tires give the platform a ground pressure lower than that of a soldier’s foot, meaning it can cross terrain laced with anti-vehicle mines without triggering them. During one demonstration, the UNEX drove over a ceramic plate and a cup of coffee without breaking either, officials said.

The UGV can traverse water bodies, climb over fallen trees and large rocks, exit water onto ice, and operate in extreme weather conditions. According to the Ministry of Defense, it resists electronic warfare systems and features secure radio controls, a programmable autopilot, and high-capacity batteries.

Variants of the UNEX UGV can be equipped for multiple mission profiles, including armed combat, electronic warfare, logistics, casualty evacuation, and mine clearance.

Deputy Defense Minister Valerii Churkin stated that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has approved nearly 80 domestically produced ground robotic systems for military use, with approximately 15 of them codified in 2025 alone.