Ukraine aims to produce 3,000 cruise missiles

Ukraine plans to produce 3,000 cruise missiles and long-range drone missiles to support its armed forces.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 19, by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his address to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, as reported by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

President Zelensky outlined the “Resilience Plan” to parliamentarians, emphasizing that a full presentation, including all appendices, will take place in December this year. This ambitious plan aims to enhance Ukraine’s self-sufficiency in terms of defense capabilities and deterrence against further aggression.

“We have already achieved successful strikes on the aggressor state’s targets using our domestically-developed missiles,” said President Zelensky. He further highlighted Ukraine’s development of a long-range version of the “Neptune” missile, designed to target ground objectives. This announcement is part of a broader vision to scale up missile production and strengthen the nation’s defense capabilities.

The president placed a clear target before Ukraine’s defense industry—to manufacture 3,000 cruise missiles and drone-based missiles. Zelensky underscored that the new capabilities are critical in maintaining Ukraine’s resilience amid ongoing conflict.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had noted progress in scaling up the serial production of the “Neptune” missile system. Umerov stated that, “We have successfully scaled the mass production of the R-360 ‘Neptune’ cruise missiles, with improvements made for striking targets at greater distances.”

The R-360 Neptune system, initially designed for anti-ship missions, has undergone upgrades to adapt it for broader strategic purposes.

According to President Zelensky, Ukraine’s military-industrial complex has already manufactured over one hundred units of missile weaponry during 2024. The accelerated production aims to reduce reliance on foreign supplies and bolster Ukraine’s readiness against any escalation.

The “Neptune” missile, previously used to sink naval targets, is now being developed with an expanded range to strike critical infrastructure far behind enemy lines. The president’s address made it clear that domestic missile production, scaled to this extent, represents a turning point in Ukraine’s ongoing effort to fortify its sovereignty and security.

The Resilience Plan and its missile production goals reflect Ukraine’s intent to sustain its defense capabilities independently, sending a clear message of determination amid persistent external threats.