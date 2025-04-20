UAE-built armored vehicles join Maldives forces

EDGE Group announced Sunday that its NIMR AJBAN 442A armored vehicles were featured in the Maldives National Defence Force’s (MNDF) 133rd Anniversary Parade in the capital city of Malé, showing the growing defense partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the island nation.

“We are proud to see our NIMR AJBAN 442A vehicles participating in the Maldives National Defence Force’s (MNDF) 133rd Anniversary Parade in Malé,” EDGE said in an official statement. “As a strategic defence partner to the Maldives, we have delivered high-mobility AJBAN 442A vehicles to the MNDF, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to supporting our partners across the region with mission-ready solutions.”

The appearance of the vehicles underscores the UAE’s expanding defense ties in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, where maritime and territorial security concerns have grown in strategic importance.

EDGE’s delivery of armored platforms to the MNDF is part of broader efforts by Abu Dhabi to supply advanced land and naval systems to partner nations across Asia and Africa.

The AJBAN 442A, manufactured by UAE-based NIMR, is a high-mobility 4×4 tactical vehicle designed for a range of military applications, including troop transport and command-and-control operations.

The vehicle is built for survivability in harsh terrain and can be equipped with modular armor and mission-specific payloads.

In recent years, the Maldives has taken steps to enhance its national security capabilities, particularly in coastal surveillance, mobility, and rapid response.