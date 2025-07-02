U.S.-Philippine forces conduct rocket strike drill

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (1MDTF) and the Philippine Army’s Artillery Regiment conducted a live-fire exercise with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) on June 30 at Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation.

According to U.S. Army officials, 21 Reduced-Range Practice Rockets were launched during the drill. The exercise focused on refining procedures in the “sensor-to-shooter” process—streamlining how targets are acquired, data is processed, and fires are executed.

“The U.S. and Philippine Army partnership has never been stronger,” said Lt. Col. Alexander Mullin, Commander of the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment Long-Range Fires Battalion. “This combined live-fire exercise highlights the deep trust and confidence we have for each other. Together, we’re refining the sensor-to-shooter process, ensuring we can operate effectively in any scenario.”

U.S. forces emphasized the role of integrated airspace management during the event. All fire missions were cleared with the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center in Manila, supported by updated Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs). The coordination ensured safe deconfliction between civilian and military traffic in a complex air environment.

The drill also focused on accelerating the fire mission timeline—from identifying a target to executing the strike. Troops worked to shorten that window through synchronized communication protocols and shared targeting data.

“The Philippine Army Artillery Regiment continues to impress with their professionalism and dedication to developing their capabilities,” Mullin added. “This is a true partnership, built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to regional security.”

1MDTF is a theater-level unit within the Indo-Pacific Command, structured to apply effects across all military domains. The Task Force is central to U.S. Army efforts to counter anti-access and area-denial (A2AD) threats in the region. Its focus includes synchronizing long-range precision fires, integrating joint effects, and increasing operational tempo.

The live-fire event marked another step in expanding operational trust and interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces.