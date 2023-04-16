Sunday, April 16, 2023
U.S. Navy christens newest warship in shipyard ceremony

NewsMaritime SecurityPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Image by Austin Davis

The U.S. Navy has christened its newest Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship, the USS Cleveland (LCS 31), during a ceremony on Saturday, April 15, in Marinette, Wisconsin. 

The LCS Cleveland was formally christened by Mrs. Robyn Modly, Ship Sponsor and wife of former Acting Secretary of the Navy and Cleveland native, the Honorable Thomas B. Modly.

Cleveland is the 16th and final Freedom-variant LCS and the fourth ship to be named in honor of the city of Cleveland, Ohio. Previous USS Cleveland’s were the World War I cruiser (C 19), the World War II light cruiser (CL 55), and the Vietnam-era amphibious transport dock (LPD 7), decommissioned in 2011.

The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) class are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

The LCS class consists of two variants, Freedom and Independence, designed and built by two separate industry teams. The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin (for the odd-numbered hulls, e.g. LCS 1). It is a steel monohull design constructed by Lockheed Martin in the Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corporation’s shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

