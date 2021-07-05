U.S. Marine Corps evaluates light robotic vehicle

U.S. Marines and engineers are evaluating a light robotic vehicle, also known as the Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV).

According to a recent service news release, Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division, evaluated and tested EMAV during a training event on Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 24, 2021.

The EMAV is a highly mobile and fully autonomous ground vehicle that was designed and built from the ground up by Pratt Miller.

The vehicle features a typical track configuration with a rubber track band and can reach speeds of up to 72 km/h. It has a payload capacity of 7,200 pounds.

The hybrid-electric powertain supports electric only silent watch and silent mobility. The continuous band track and low center of gravity helps the EMAV to climb a 60% grade, a 40% side slope and vertical steps up to 24 inches. In addition, the unit can provide exportable power of 28V and 320V.

The flat deck on the EMAV is 3.84 m long and 1.5 m wide, allowing it to carry significant payloads, both weaponised and for crew support. EMAV was designed with a narrow hull to ensure it is transportable in the V-22 and CH-47.

Three control options are available for the EMAV – local, tele-operation, or autonomous – with a common controller being used for both the vehicle and payload systems.