U.S. Marine Corps awards contract to GaardTech for robotic enemy vehicles

A Brisbane-based firm said on Wednesday it had got an order for delivering full-sized targets mimicking enemy combat vehicles for the U.S. Marine Corps.

“GaardTech received order from the USMC for live-fire robotic enemy vehicles for an upcoming OS training activity in Australia,” the company said in a news release.

GaardTech says the 3D robotic enemy vehicles are a full-sized target system that uses variations of visual modifications – plastic, fiberglass, and sheet metal – to replicate enemy vehicles.

As noted by the company, targets can be statically employed or fitted with an internal robotic capability which enables the enemy to advance and attack formations or positions. This system enables the complexity and stress of real enemy action to be experienced by the joint force whilst being visually exposed to real-world threats.

The company also added that 3D robotic enemy vehicles can be fitted with Electronic Warfare emitters (4G, 3G, GSM, WIFI, Bluetooth, VHF, UHF) and passive radar signatures. These bespoke signatures enable advanced ISR target identification and ensure that friendly deception vehicles are indistinguishable.