U.S., Japan conducts simulated scenario missile defense on Camp Amami

The U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force providing crucial training to support joint and combined force operations.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the 10th Support Group, U.S. Army Bravo Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force’s (JGSDF) 8th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Group, conducted simulated scenario missile defense on Camp Amami as part of Orient Shield 21-2.

Both Bravo Battery and 8th AAGp have been conducting drills and other training to include movement, deployment, reload, and system reconfiguring, using both the U.S. Patriot Missile Reload System and the JGSDF’s Chu-SAM Missile Reload System.

The Fire Control Platoon conducted bilateral operations through a joint command post. Information was fed to both Patriot Engagement Controls Station and Chu-SAM Fire Control Platoon in the bilateral CP where both unit command teams exercise the capabilities to deconflict the shared airspace between each unit. OS 21-2 focuses on developing and refining the JGSDF and U.S. Army multi-domain and cross-domain operations through a field training exercise.

Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.