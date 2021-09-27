U.S. Air Force to receive 170 T7 robots

Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for T7 multi-mission robotic systems.

According to a press release issued 14 September by L3Harris, the U.S. Air Force has chosen company’s robots to help protect its bases around the world.

The Air Force awarded L3Harris a 10-year, $85-million, IDIQ contract to produce up to 170 T7™ robots to replace its existing 20-year-old Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) system, which mitigates explosive threats at bases. The contract includes robots, robotics support, maintenance and training, with initial deliveries scheduled in 2022.

“The T7 is setting the new standard for large EOD robots and has received outstanding technical and usability ratings from the Air Force,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “This award highlights our ongoing technology investment and positions L3Harris as the premier supplier of large EOD robots.”

The contract follows L3Harris’ successful delivery of Project STARTER to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), which replaced the MOD’s aging fleet of EOD robots with 122 T7 robots.