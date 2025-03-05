Türkiye successfully tests GÖZDE smart bomb

ASELSAN, Turkey’s leading defense technology company, has demonstrated the precision strike capabilities of its GÖZDE smart guidance kit in a live-fire test conducted with an F-16 fighter jet.

The test, carried out on February 27, 2025, marked a milestone for the system, as it successfully struck a high-speed moving target, showcasing its advanced targeting and engagement capabilities.

According to ASELSAN, the GÖZDE Guidance Kit, developed in collaboration with TÜBİTAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE), was deployed from an F-16 and effectively tracked its designated target. The system utilizes an integrated INS/GNSS/Laser Seeker guidance package, allowing it to engage both stationary and moving targets with precision. The test confirmed its operational effectiveness when paired with Turkey’s existing aerial platforms.

GÖZDE is designed to enhance the capabilities of the MK-82 bomb family, making the 500-pound munition suitable for precision strikes without the need for a propulsion system. ASELSAN states that the technology provides a cost-effective means of improving air-to-ground strike capabilities, particularly for engaging high-mobility targets. The kit is also integrated into unmanned aerial platforms, including the Bayraktar AKINCI, further expanding its operational reach.

ASELSAN President and CEO Ahmet Akyol described the successful test as a major step forward in the company’s precision-strike technology portfolio. “With the successful demonstration of GÖZDE’s ability to engage high-speed moving targets with pinpoint accuracy, we have proudly displayed ASELSAN’s distinctive capabilities in precision-strike technologies. This game-changing capability, possessed by only a few countries, provides a strategic advantage and enhances international competitiveness,” Akyol said.

ASELSAN emphasized that the test reinforces its commitment to developing advanced defense solutions as part of its long-term vision to position Turkey among the world’s top defense technology providers.

The GÖZDE Guidance Kit, with its precision targeting capability, is expected to play a key role in strengthening Turkey’s airpower and operational effectiveness in complex combat environments.