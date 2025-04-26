Türkiye starts COBRA II production for Romania

Turkish defense manufacturer Otokar has launched production of the first batch of COBRA II armored vehicles for Romania.

According to Otokar, the initial 278 COBRA II 4×4 Tactical Wheeled Light Armored Vehicles will be produced at its facilities in Turkey.

The remaining 781 vehicles will be manufactured in Romania under a localization agreement designed to support the country’s defense industry. The full contract covers 1,059 vehicles and integrated logistical support services, with an estimated value of 32 billion Turkish lira.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a latest statement, Otokar confirmed the establishment of a joint venture with Romanian defense company Automecanica S.A. The new enterprise, Otokar Land Systems SRL, will oversee local production, engineering, marketing, and after-sales services within Romania.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Otokar started production of the Turkish-made batch of COBRA II with Romanian spec It looks great pic.twitter.com/EfYXxm36E6 — Modern Warfare🩵elenalasconi🇪🇺🇷🇴USR (@DacianDracoMW3) April 25, 2025

Each party holds a 50% stake in the venture, designed to facilitate technology transfer and expand Romania’s defense production capacity.

The two nations finalized the contract, valued at approximately 857 million euros, in November 2024. Under the terms of the agreement, the first vehicles manufactured in Romania are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025. Deliveries will continue in phases over a five-year period, the companies said.

The COBRA II, manufactured by Otokar, is a multi-role armored vehicle designed for a range of military missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and troop transport. Known for its mobility and modular design, the vehicle can be adapted for various combat environments.