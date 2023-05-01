Turkey’s new heavy attack helicopter takes first flight

Turkey successfully carried out the first flight of a prototype heavy attack helicopter.

The helicopter, called T929, took a short flight over the test facility on Friday, April 28.

The 11-ton T929 is Turkey’s second homemade helicopter gunship after the T129 twin-engine multirole attack helicopter, which is produced under license from the Italian-British company AgustaWestland and based on the A129 Mangusta.

The new helicopter, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), is powered by a twin turboshaft 2,500-horsepower TV3-117VMA-SBM1V Series 1 engine made in Ukraine.

The T929 will be equipped with a 30mm cannon and will be able to carry around 1,500 kg of armament on 6 underwing pylons. It is designed to be suitable for missions such as assault, close air support, air-ground and air-air combat, joint offensive operations, and armed reconnaissance and surveillance.

The new heavy attack helicopter is being developed under the ATAK-2 program.