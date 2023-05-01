Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...

Turkey’s new heavy attack helicopter takes first flight

NewsAviationVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Turkey successfully carried out the first flight of a prototype heavy attack helicopter.

The helicopter, called T929, took a short flight over the test facility on Friday, April 28.

The 11-ton T929 is Turkey’s second homemade helicopter gunship after the T129 twin-engine multirole attack helicopter, which is produced under license from the Italian-British company AgustaWestland and based on the A129 Mangusta.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The new helicopter, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), is powered by a twin turboshaft 2,500-horsepower TV3-117VMA-SBM1V Series 1 engine made in Ukraine.

The T929 will be equipped with a 30mm cannon and will be able to carry around 1,500 kg of armament on 6 underwing pylons. It is designed to be suitable for missions such as assault, close air support, air-ground and air-air combat, joint offensive operations, and armed reconnaissance and surveillance.

The new heavy attack helicopter is being developed under the ATAK-2 program.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine