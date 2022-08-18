Turkey wants to return its military aircraft from Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had left for an official visit to Ukraine this morning.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is traveling to Ukraine for a meeting with president Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the security situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and possible paths out of the conflict with Russia.

In addition, they will discuss returning A400M military aircraft which were stuck in Ukraine, according to the Turkish NTV channel.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ankara is hoping to return two Turkish A440M aircraft, which were stuck in Ukraine before the war.

In mid-February, two Turkish Air Force A400M military transport aircraft have been stuck in Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. Turkish transport planes arrived at the Boryspil International Airport outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv a few hours before the start of the Russian wild-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, two Turkish A400Ms are seen in new satellite images opposite the terminal of Boryspil airport. Turkish military aircraft cannot leave Kyiv due to a high risk to flight safety.