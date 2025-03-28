type here...

Turkey and Egypt to co-produce robotic combat vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
screengrab from video posted to social media

Turkish defense technology firm Havelsan has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Egypt’s Kader Factory for Developed Industries, a subsidiary of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, to locally produce unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in Egypt.

According to a statement from the companies, the agreement will enable the production of advanced UGV systems—originally developed by Turkish engineering teams—at Kader’s facilities in Egypt. Havelsan will provide technical support and licensing to facilitate local manufacturing.

The agreement was signed in a formal ceremony attended by Major General Dr. Amr Abdel Aziz, Chairman of Kader Factory, and Shevket Unal, Deputy General Manager of Havelsan. Turkish Ambassador to Cairo, Salih Mutlu Şen, also participated in the event.

In a statement, Unal said, “This cooperation represents more than just technology transfer; it is a partnership in vision and expertise. We are proud to be working with our Egyptian partners to produce unmanned ground vehicles that will enhance the defense capabilities of both nations.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Şen highlighted Egypt’s manufacturing potential, stating, “Kader Factory is a model production facility in Egypt, known for its technological capabilities and high standards. I believe this agreement marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between Havelsan and Kader.”

