Truck carrying Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft involved in crash

A truck carrying a Su-34 Fullback fighter-bomber aircraft has driven off a road in Russia.
The incident reportedly took place in the Saratov region of South-Western Russia, according to a video circulated on Russian social media.
No one was hurt at the crash.
The truck carrying the Su-34 (01 “RED”) ended up in a snow ditch on route to Saratov Military Aviation School.
Саратовская область. Су-34 “Красный 01” ВКС РФ попал в ДТП. pic.twitter.com/NoOAukqcLP
— Хуёвый Москаль (@bad_moskal) December 29, 2021
The Su-34 twin-seat aircraft was developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau Joint Stock Company, Moscow and manufacturing at the Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association at Novosibirsk, Russia.
Based on the Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker air superiority fighter, the Su-34 has an armoured cockpit for side-by-side seating of its two-person crew.
The Su-34 is designed primarily for tactical deployment against ground and naval targets (tactical bombing/attack/interdiction roles, including against small and mobile targets) on solo and group missions in daytime and at night, under favourable and adverse weather conditions and in a hostile environment with counter-fire and electronic warfare (EW) counter-measures deployed, as well as for aerial reconnaissance.