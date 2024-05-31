Friday, May 31, 2024
Triton uncrewed aircraft deployed to Japan

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Photo by Nathan Beard NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (December 16, 2021) An MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 (VUP-19), sits on the flight line at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Dec. 16, 2021. VUP-19, the Navy’s first Triton squadron, will continue to maintain and operate the aircraft off the East Coast to further develop the concept of operations and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/ Released)

Northrop Grumman announced that the U.S. Navy’s Triton high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) multi-intelligence uncrewed aircraft has been deployed to Japan for the first time.

This deployment supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

The MQ-4C Triton, touted as the most advanced maritime ISR capability, provides real-time intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR&T) over vast ocean and coastal regions. Built for both the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force, Triton integrates a 360-degree sensor suite into an aircraft capable of exceptional range, endurance, and speed, offering unprecedented operational flexibility.

Triton’s persistent surveillance enables the prediction of adversary behavior, enhancing joint military planning and operations without risking crew lives. Since achieving early operational capability in May 2020, Triton has accumulated nearly 5,000 operational flight hours in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

In August 2023, Triton achieved initial operating capability with the U.S. Navy, marking it as the most advanced maritime ISR&T capability in service today. The first aircraft have arrived in Guam as part of Orbit 1, significantly boosting capabilities for Fleet Commanders in the Indo-Pacific theater.

Furthermore, the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa announced the arrival of the first MQ-4C Triton at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy on March 30, 2024. The Navy plans to deploy Triton in three orbits across the 7th, 6th, and 5th fleets, highlighting its strategic importance in multiple theaters of operation.

