Taiwan to receive new F-16V jets by late 2025

Taiwan is expected to receive the first 10 F-16V Block 70 fighter jets from the United States by the end of 2025, according to reports from regional media.

These aircraft are part of a larger order of 66 advanced F-16Vs under a U.S. Foreign Military Sales agreement signed in recent years.

The delivery plan calls for the aircraft to be flown directly from the United States to Taiwan, replicating the trans-Pacific route first used during Taiwan’s original F-16A/B acquisition in 1997.

Each single-engine fighter will reportedly require between 18 to 20 aerial refuelings, approximately one every hour, to complete the transoceanic flight. The mission will be supported by U.S. Air Force aerial refueling aircraft.

U.S. military pilots are expected to conduct the initial ferry flights. However, Taiwan has requested that its own pilots accompany the mission in two-seat variants to gain operational experience in long-range overwater flights. This is seen not only as training but also as part of the formal delivery protocol, since the aircraft remain U.S. property until their safe arrival and acceptance in Taiwan.

Once delivered, the new fighters will be assigned to the 7th Tactical Fighter Wing at Chihhang Air Base, where three squadrons are preparing to integrate the upgraded aircraft into their operational structure.

The F-16V Block 70 is the latest configuration of the Fighting Falcon, developed by Lockheed Martin. It includes an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, modern mission systems, and upgraded avionics, offering enhanced situational awareness, survivability, and joint interoperability.

The version ordered by Taiwan brings the island’s air combat fleet in line with the U.S. Air Force’s own modernization trajectory.

The long-distance flight and handover process underscores the logistical and operational complexity of international fighter deliveries, especially for single-engine aircraft with limited unrefueled range. U.S. tanker crews and Taiwan’s participating pilots will need to conduct coordinated midair refueling operations across multiple international airspace zones.

The new jets will eventually replace older F-5 and legacy F-16 models, increasing Taiwan’s ability to conduct advanced air defense, maritime patrol, and joint operations amid rising regional tensions.

No official date has been released for the exact start of the delivery flight, but training and logistical preparations are already underway to ensure operational readiness on both sides.