Taiwan plans to buy 168 M109A7 howitzers

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense is reportedly preparing a major arms procurement plan aimed at bolstering its defensive capabilities in the Taiwan Strait, including an expanded purchase of M109A7 self-propelled howitzers from the United States.

According to local media reports, the Army intends to increase its order of M109A7 howitzers from 40 units to 168 as part of a new special defense budget, which is expected to raise Taiwan’s military spending to more than 3 percent of its GDP.

The move is designed to replace the island’s aging fleet of self-propelled artillery and enhance its layered deterrence capabilities.

The procurement plan reportedly includes 168 M109A7 howitzers and M992A3 field artillery ammunition support vehicles, with an estimated cost exceeding NT$90 billion (approximately USD 2.75 billion).

The M109A7 is the latest production variant in the M109 family of self-propelled guns. It is equipped with a 39-caliber 155mm howitzer capable of firing conventional rounds out to 30 kilometers. When paired with the U.S.-made M982 Excalibur guided artillery round, the system can engage targets up to 40 kilometers away.

Defense officials noted that this range bridges the gap between traditional artillery munitions and the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, which has a rocket range of 42 kilometers and can launch tactical missiles out to 300 kilometers.

The M109A7 features major upgrades over the earlier A6 variant, including a chassis, engine, transmission, and track system derived from the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. Additional enhancements include a digital fire control system, GPS and digital navigation, a tactical data link, and onboard diagnostics for improved reliability and maintainability.

While the howitzers are expected to be included in the upcoming special arms budget, the Army’s request for M982 Excalibur guided rounds has yet to receive U.S. approval and is not part of the current funding plan, the report said.

Taiwan’s new special arms budget, which could total between NT$300 billion and NT$500 billion, is still under discussion, with some programs dependent on ongoing negotiations with the U.S. government. U.S. officials have reportedly advised Taipei to prioritize missile and unmanned systems over manned aircraft and helicopters in light of Taiwan’s evolving defense requirements.