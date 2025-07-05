Swedish Army buys 1,000 XT 250 motorcycles

The Swedish Armed Forces have announced the acquisition of the new Yamaha XT 250 motorcycle as part of efforts to enhance communication and logistics capabilities across Army units and the Home Guard.

The lightweight and agile XT 250 will replace the older MC 258 and MC 409 models, providing improved off-road performance and versatility in areas where roads are limited or non-existent. The new motorcycles are designed for use by military dispatch riders to deliver messages and supplies quickly, even in difficult terrain.

According to Försvarsmakten, the motorcycles will feature a military-specific configuration, including a new color scheme, luggage racks, and mounts for skis to support operations in Nordic winter conditions. The selection of the XT 250 was based on strict requirements for range, payload capacity, and terrain mobility, the service said in a release.

A total of 1,000 units have been ordered, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2026.

The use of motorcycles for military operations is not unique to Sweden. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have actively employed motorcycles on the frontlines in their ongoing war. In Ukraine, motorcycles have proven to be a highly mobile solution for logistics and assault operations, particularly in forested and hilly areas. Their speed and agility allow units to avoid detection and strikes from drones, reduce the risk of triggering mines, and maneuver effectively across complex terrain.

Incorporating lessons from contemporary conflicts, Swedish military planners have emphasized the value of small, nimble vehicles in supporting dispersed operations and ensuring survivability in contested environments.

The Yamaha XT 250, with its proven off-road capabilities and compact design, is intended to provide Swedish units with a modern, dependable tool for rapid-response tasks and tactical communications under challenging conditions.