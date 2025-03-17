type here...

Sweden signs deal with BAE Systems for Archer artillery systems

By Dylan Malyasov
Sweden has signed an agreement with BAE Systems Bofors to supply Ukraine with 18 additional Archer self-propelled artillery systems and five Arthur artillery-locating radar systems.

The deal, part of Sweden’s 18th military aid package to Ukraine, is valued at approximately three billion kronor.

Sweden had previously donated eight Archer artillery systems to Ukraine. This latest expansion aims to enhance Ukraine’s firepower and defense capabilities by significantly increasing the number of these highly mobile and precise artillery platforms. The inclusion of the Arthur radar system further strengthens Ukraine’s ability to detect and counter enemy artillery strikes by tracking the origin and trajectory of incoming projectiles.

Deliveries of the Arthur radar systems are scheduled to begin in 2025, with the Archer systems following in 2026.

The Archer system, developed by BAE Systems Bofors, is known for its rapid deployment, automated loading system, and high-precision fire capabilities.

Beyond this delivery, Sweden has also committed to joining an international artillery coalition focused on bolstering Ukraine’s long-range firepower.

